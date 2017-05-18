‘The House’ Red-Band Trailer: Amy Poehler & Will Ferrell Lead NSFW Madness

0

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema have released a new red-band trailer for the upcoming comedy The House, and it’s kind of nuts. Directed by Neighbors co-writer Andrew Jay Cohen, marking his directorial debut, the film stars Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler as a married couple who, after losing their daughter’s college fund, become desperate to earn it back. As a result, they team up with their neighbor (played by Jason Mantzoukas) to start an illegal casino in their basement.

While the first trailer for the film was promising enough, it takes this red-band one to really dig into the R-rated nuttiness of what’s in store. Moreover, Jason Mantzoukas has consistently been stealing scenes for years now, and it’s great to see him step up into a lead role. He is, unsurprisingly, hilarious, and Ferrell and Poehler also look to be right on point. This is a very silly comedy, but given the R-rating is really going for it, which I think may make all the difference.

Check out the NSFW The House trailer below. The film also stars Nick Kroll, Allison Tolman, Michaela Watkins, Ryan Simpkins, Jessie Ennis, Rob Heubel, and Cedric Yarbrough. The House opens in theaters on June 30th.