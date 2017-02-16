‘The House’ Trailer: Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler Start an Illegal Casino

0

New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. have unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming comedy The House. The film stars Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler as a married couple who, after losing their daughter’s college fund, become desperate to earn it back. As a result, they team up with their neighbor (played by Jason Mantzoukas) to start an illegal casino in their basement. Neighbors and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates co-writer Andrew Jay Cohen makes his feature directorial debut on the project, working from a script he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien.

This is obviously supposed to be a comedy but the laughs are few and far between in this first look. The premise is bonkers and the movie is clearly going all-out with it, the execution just isn’t all that funny. A saving grace might be the R rating, suggesting that what we’ve seen in this first trailer is just to introduce the idea of parents going to extreme and ludicrous lengths to afford their daughter’s college tuition (as opposed to taking out loans like normal suckers). I’ll be waiting for the red-band trailer to see what else The House can bring to the table.

Watch the first The House trailer below. The film also stars Nick Kroll, Allison Tolman, Michaela Watkins, Ryan Simpkins, Jessie Ennis, Rob Huebel, Cedric Yarbrough, and Jeremy Renner. The House opens in theaters on June 30th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The House: