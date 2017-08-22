Exclusive ‘The Houses October Built 2’ Trailer Teases More Horrifying Halloween Haunts

0

If you got buried alive by a bunch of psychotic haunted house enthusiasts, what would it take for you to step foot in another Halloween haunt? YouTube views, that’s what. Such is the set-up for The House that October Built 2, the sequel to the 2014 found footage horror, which picks up with the same team of haunted house investigators a year after their traumatic kidnapping and near death at the hands of the so-called Blue Skeleton — a group that gets a little extra in their dedication to “extreme haunts”. Now, the friends decide it’s time to face their fears and head back into the realm of haunted house attractions, but once they’re back on the road for their Halloween adventure, signs of the Blue Skeleton start popping up again, leading them to a new nightmare.

Original director/co-writer/star Bobby Roe returns alongside his ensemble cast; Brandy Schaefer, Zack Andrews, Mikey Roe and Jeff Larson. Roe co-wrote the sequel script with Andrews, who also produces alongside Insidious and Paranormal Activity‘s Stephen Schneider. RLJE Films will release The Houses October Built 2 on VOD and Digital HD on September 22, just in time to get you in the Halloween spirit. Watch our exclusive trailer debut below.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Houses October Built 2: