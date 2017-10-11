Movie Talk: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Is the Start of a Thee-Movie Hulk Arc

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday October 10th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jeremy Jahns, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- The Hulk will have special arc for Thor: Ragnarok, Infinity War and Avengers 4; should Marvel try to get rights back for stand-alone?
- Disney pulls the plug on animated feature Gigantic.
- Halloween reboot will now also ignore every movie except the original according to John Carpenter.
- Project Almanac director Dean Israelite to helm Unexplained Phenomenon for Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Pictures.
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions