Movie Talk: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Is the Start of a Thee-Movie Hulk Arc

by      October 11, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday October 10th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jeremy Jahns, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Disney pulls the plug on animated feature Gigantic.
  • Halloween reboot will now also ignore every movie except the original according to John Carpenter.
  • 20th Century Fox options No Exit and will be adapted by Logan writer Scott Frank.
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
halloween-reboot-jamie-lee-curtis

Image via Universal

