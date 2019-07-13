‘The Hunt’ Teaser Promises Plenty of Carnage from Blumhouse and Damon Lindelof

0

I went to see Crawl last night at my local AMC theater, which means I had to sit through literally 28 minutes of trailers. Now, I love trailers, but usually I’ve seen them online before I ever get a chance to see them in an actual movie theaters. But that was not the case last night. No, last night I caught the full trailer for Blumhouse’s The Hunt, from writer-producer Damon Lindelof and director Craig Zobel. I audibly gasped when I realized what I was watching, and two-and-a-half minutes later, I turned to my girlfriend and said something to the effect of, “well, that looks f-ing awesome.”

This afternoon, Universal Pictures released a minute-long teaser trailer for The Hunt, which stars Betty Gilpin, Ike Barinholtz, Emma Roberts and Oscar winner Hilary Swank. The Most Dangerous Game-esque story follows 12 strangers who wake up in a clearing with no clue where they are or how they got there. They don’t know that they’ve been chosen for a very specific purpose… The Hunt.

According to Universal, the action-thriller involves a group of globalist elites who gather for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Gilpin), knows The Hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off one by one as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (Swank) at the center of it all.

Zobel (Compliance) directs from a script by Nick Cuse (The Leftovers) and Lindelof, who is also producing alongside Jason Blum. Zobel and Cuse are executive producing with Steven R. Molen. Universal will release The Hunt on Sept. 27 against STX’s crime thriller 21 Bridges and the studio’s own animated movie Abominable.

Again, this teaser just sets the tone for the full trailer that I imagine will make its way online very soon. It looks batshit insane in the best possible way, so while it may be blasphemous to say this, The Hunt is the genre movie I’m looking forward to most in September, all apologies to It: Chapter Two. That Losers Club just can’t win, can they? Check it out below…