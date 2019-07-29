‘The Hunt’ Trailer Reveals Damon Lindelof’s Violent Blumhouse Thriller [Updated]

[Update: The trailer has been taken down. We’ll update this article once it’s back online.]
Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions have released the first official trailer for the upcoming thriller The Hunt, and it looks terrific. The film is based on an idea cooked up by The Leftovers alums Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse, who wrote the original screenplay. The very-2019 story takes place in a world where globalist elites gather at a remote house to hunt humans they’ve kidnapped. GLOW standout Betty Gilpin stars as Crystal, one of the people being hunted who decides to turn the tables on the hunters as she makes her way towards the woman at the top, played by Hilary Swank.
While The Most Dangerous Game is a story that’s been told before, Lindelof and Co. are clearly trafficking in socio-politically relevant territory here, and I’m eager to see how this thing tracks thematically. But even just on the surface, this looks like a hell of a time at the movies, anchored by a badass performance from an immensely talented actress. Fans of The Leftovers will also be heartened to know that Craig Zobel is in the director’s chair, having helmed the standout episode “The Most Powerful Man in the World (and His Identical Twin Brother)” from the underrated HBO series.
Check out the full The Hunt trailer below. The film also stars Ike Barinholtz, Emma Roberts, and Ethan Suplee and opens in theaters on September 27th.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Hunt:
Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are, or how they got there. They don't know they've been chosen… for a very specific purpose … The Hunt.
In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a group of globalist elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin, GLOW), knows The Hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (two-time Oscar® winner Hilary Swank) at the center of it all.
