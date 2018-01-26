Exclusive ‘The Hurricane Heist’ Trailer Teases a Bonkers, Action-Packed Thriller

-
Today, we’re happy to debut an exclusive trailer for the latest piece of action-packed popcorn cinema from The Fast and the Furious and xXx director Rob Cohen, The Hurricane Heist. As you might guess from the title, the film takes place during a deadly hurricane when a mandatory evacuation clears the city, leaving the perfect opportunity for a band of hackers to infiltrate a treasury facility and steal $600 million by the time the storm clears. Fortunately, the last Treasury agent in town (Maggie Grace) there to team with storm-chasing meteorologist (Toby Kebbell) and his oddball brother (Ryan Kwanten) to survive the storm of a century and put a stop to the massive robbery.
Written by Jeff Dixon and Scott Windhauser,The Hurricane Heist also stars Ralph Ineson, Randy Couture, Melissa Bolona, Jamie Andrew Cutler and arrives in theaters on March 9th.
Here’s the official synopsis:
Under the threat of a hurricane, opportunistic criminals infiltrate a US Mint facility to steal $600 million for the ultimate heist. When the hurricane blows up into a lethal CATEGORY 5 storm and their well-made plans go awry, they find themselves needing a vault code known only by one Treasury Agent (Maggie Grace), a need that turns murderous. But the Treasury agent has picked up an unlikely ally, a meteorologist (Toby Kebbell) terrified of hurricanes but determined to save his estranged brother kidnapped by the thieves. He uses his knowledge of the storm as a weapon to win in this non-stop action thriller ride charged with adrenaline throughout.