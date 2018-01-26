Exclusive ‘The Hurricane Heist’ Trailer Teases a Bonkers, Action-Packed Thriller

0

Today, we’re happy to debut an exclusive trailer for the latest piece of action-packed popcorn cinema from The Fast and the Furious and xXx director Rob Cohen, The Hurricane Heist. As you might guess from the title, the film takes place during a deadly hurricane when a mandatory evacuation clears the city, leaving the perfect opportunity for a band of hackers to infiltrate a treasury facility and steal $600 million by the time the storm clears. Fortunately, the last Treasury agent in town (Maggie Grace) there to team with storm-chasing meteorologist (Toby Kebbell) and his oddball brother (Ryan Kwanten) to survive the storm of a century and put a stop to the massive robbery.

Written by Jeff Dixon and Scott Windhauser,The Hurricane Heist also stars Ralph Ineson, Randy Couture, Melissa Bolona, Jamie Andrew Cutler and arrives in theaters on March 9th.

