Netflix’s ‘The I-Land’ Gets a First Trailer Full of ‘Lost’ Parallels

The first trailer for Netflix’s The I-Land teases a social experiment gone awry in a futuristic setting and boy, there are some big ol’ parallels to other popular franchises that are hard to ignore. Tell me, do you miss the halcyon days of Lost? Were you, like me, completely bewitched by the hellish nightmare island that served as the setting for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and left thinking, “Gee, looks like fun”? In your inevitable preparations for the coming bread wars, have you been poring over a worn-out copy of The Lord of the Flies and wondered how’d you fare on an island filled with your most annoying peers? Do you keep rewinding the first 20 minutes of Saw because you like seeing strangers wake up in random locations, looking fearful and searching for answers? Well, friend, Netflix has the show for you.

The trailer for The I-Land begins with 10 strangers waking up on a beach somewhere sunny and tropical, complete with an impossibly blue sky. The idyllic setting soon turns ominous as these identically-dressed adults try to figure out what the hell is going on. There’s a cheeky reference to Lost, the most obvious analogue, as Natalie Martinez‘s character Chase quips, “What? Did our plane go down?” to help hammer home just how disoriented everyone is at their situation. As the trailer goes on, things quickly go from weird to bad as these strangers attempt to find a way off the island, with massive storms and deadly feuds among the many perils to be dealt with.

If the idea of watching a store-brand Real World storyline of 10 strangers trapped on an island hasn’t got you hooked, maybe this truly wild cast will. In addition to Martinez (Death Race, End of Watch), The I-Land also stars Kate Bosworth, Alex Pettyfer, Kyle Schmid, and Bruce McGill. The first season of The I-Land will be seven episodes, all available to binge when it arrives on Thursday, September 12.

Check out the trailer for The I-Land below:

The official synopsis for season 1 of The I-Land reads: