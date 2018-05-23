George R.R. Martin’s “The Ice Dragon” Gets Animated in Warner Bros. Movie

Let’s get one thing straight: George R.R. Martin‘s final tomes in his “A Song of Ice and Fire” book series won’t be out until well after the HBO adaptation finishes its historic run. Martin does, however, apparently have the time to spin off the 989-page history of House Targaryen in “Fire and Blood”, the first volume of what was planned as a two-volume release, due out this November 20th. And while Martin’s 1980 book The Ice Dragon sounds like it exists within the world of Game of Thrones, it does not, but it is getting its own adaptation thanks to Warner Animation Group.
Deadline reports that The Ice Dragon will arrive on the big-screen as an animated feature adaptation intended as a family-friendly tale. Quite the departure from Game of Thrones, the story sees a young girl befriending a rare ice dragon in a medieval fantasy world where warring kingdoms battle each other with the help of fire-breathing dragons. (Sound familiar?) Martin is on board the project as a producer.
Here’s a look at the synopsis for Martin’s 120-page story The Ice Dragon from Tor Teen’s imprint (via Amazon):
The Ice Dragon is an enchanting tale of courage and sacrifice for young readers and adults by the wildly popular author of the #1 New York Times bestselling Song of Ice and Fire series, George R.R. Martin. Lavish illustrations by acclaimed artist Luis Royo enrich this captivating and heartwarming story of a young girl and her dragon.
In the world of A Song of Ice and Fire the ice dragon was a creature of legend and fear, for no man had ever tamed one. When it flew overhead, it left in its wake desolate cold and frozen land. But Adara was not afraid. For Adara was a winter child, born during the worst freeze that anyone, even the Old Ones, could remember.
Adara could not remember the first time she had seen the ice dragon. It seemed that it had always been in her life, glimpsed from afar as she played in the frigid snow long after the other children had fled the cold. In her fourth year she touched it, and in her fifth year she rode upon its broad, chilled back for the first time. Then, in her seventh year, on a calm summer day, fiery dragons from the North swooped down upon the peaceful farm that was Adara’s home. And only a winter child―and the ice dragon who loved her―could save her world from utter destruction.