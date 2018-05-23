George R.R. Martin’s “The Ice Dragon” Gets Animated in Warner Bros. Movie

0

Let’s get one thing straight: George R.R. Martin‘s final tomes in his “A Song of Ice and Fire” book series won’t be out until well after the HBO adaptation finishes its historic run. Martin does, however, apparently have the time to spin off the 989-page history of House Targaryen in “Fire and Blood”, the first volume of what was planned as a two-volume release, due out this November 20th. And while Martin’s 1980 book The Ice Dragon sounds like it exists within the world of Game of Thrones, it does not, but it is getting its own adaptation thanks to Warner Animation Group.

Deadline reports that The Ice Dragon will arrive on the big-screen as an animated feature adaptation intended as a family-friendly tale. Quite the departure from Game of Thrones, the story sees a young girl befriending a rare ice dragon in a medieval fantasy world where warring kingdoms battle each other with the help of fire-breathing dragons. (Sound familiar?) Martin is on board the project as a producer.

Here’s a look at the synopsis for Martin’s 120-page story The Ice Dragon from Tor Teen’s imprint (via Amazon):