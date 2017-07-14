Everyone Loves Jessica Williams in ‘The Incredible Jessica James’ Trailer

0

Netflix has released a full trailer for The Incredible Jessica James. The upcoming comedy stars Jessica Williams (The Daily Show) as the titular James, an effervescent, charming, aspiring playwright who just can’t seem to get her life together. She recently broke up with her boyfriend (Lakeith Stanfield) and she’s barely scraping by doing odd jobs and afterschool programs for kids, but she may have found a kindred spirit in the recently divorced Boone (Chris O’Dowd).

Hopefully, enough people check out this film, because it really is a breakthrough performance from Williams. She was always a standout on The Daily Show, but Jessica James shows she has a lot more range and versatility, and she’s fully capable of carrying a feature film. While this trailer loads up on the positive blurbs to sell you, it doesn’t go too deep into any one aspect of the plot, which is fine. All you need to know is that Williams is outstanding, and that this is definitely a movie you’ll want to watch ASAP when it hits Netflix in a couple weeks.

Check out The Incredible Jessica James trailer below, and click here for my review from Sundance. The Incredible Jessica James hits Netflix on July 28th and also stars Noël Wells.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Incredible Jessica James: