Brad Bird Says ‘The Incredibles 2’ Will Focus on Elastigirl

Almost 14 years ago, writer-director Brad Bird brought Pixar’s first family to life in The Incredibles. Now, the highly anticipated sequel will bring Bird and the Parrs back together in The Incredibles 2. The cast and creative team were on hand for the D23 panel today in Anaheim, California, and while Pixar didn’t release any trailers or footage for the upcoming film, they did put together a fun teaser celebrating the fashion of Edna Mode. We also learned a bit more about the film’s plot.

Pixar recruited couture celebrities like Zac Posen, Kendall Jenner, and Andre Leon Talley to chime in on the eccentric fictional fashionista behind The Incredibles super suits. You’re not going to learn about the sequel from the video, but it is a lot of fun. Fortunately, a few details did slip out during the panel. For one, The Incredibles 2 will be focused on Holly Hunter‘s Helen Parr, aka Elastigirl, who is off on adventures while Craig T. Nelson‘s Mr. Incredible, aka Bob, is stuck at home watching Jack Jack. And apparently he’s not doing such a great job since early footage revealed wandering outside when his father falls asleep and testing out his powers on a Raccoon. Bird also revealed that, after the destruction of the family home in The Incredibles, “The family gets a new house that’s a cross between a dream house and a super lair.”

And as we learned earlier today, the sequel will pick up just minutes after the first film. In speaking with IGN at D23, executive producer John Lasseter had this to say about the film:

“It starts right as the first one finishes, so it just carries on [after a minute has passed]. It starts with the Underminer and a big old set piece. You know that at the end of the first movie when he comes up and you see the family dressed as superheroes, well that’s where start this movie.

Also featuring the voices of Samuel L. Jackson, Huck Milner, and Sarah Vowell, The Incredibles 2 is slated for a June 15, 2018 release date. Check out the teaser video and new poster below.