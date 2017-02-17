‘The Incredibles 2’: Samuel L. Jackson Teases His Return for the Pixar Sequel

0

When we last heard from Samuel L. Jackson regarding his involvement in The Incredibles 2 back in 2014, he seemed unsure on whether or not his character, Frozone, would return. He said that writer-director Brad Bird told him that Frozone would be involved in the sequel, but nothing was official.

However, with production on The Incredibles 2 well underway and a release date set for next summer, at this point casting should be pretty firmed up. Steve Weintraub spoke to Jackson at the press day for Kong: Skull Island, and the actor confirmed that his animated superhero would be making a return:

“I’ve been in the studio one day so far. One day so far, but I don’t know if that’s a dedicated recording or pre-recording, so they could start to animate against what I said. I think it’s going to be pretty awesome. Everyone’s been waiting to see, more than anything, what Jack-Jack evolved into.”

So if you had any doubts regarding a major shakeup in the cast, it’s probably best to put those aside. If Frozone is back, that means that all of The Incredibles are also back. It should be fun to see these characters interacting again, and I trust Bird knows the story he wants to tell with his superhero sequel.

As for whether or not he was surprised that The Incredibles 2 was finally happening, Jackson replied:

“Brad’s always said that. Every time I ran into him he said, ‘We’re going to do it, we’re going to do it,’ and he was off on track doing some live-action stuff, I guess expanding his horizons as a director in the kinds of movies he could and the kind of opportunities that he had. So I’ve always thought it was possible.”

What do you hope to see in The Incredibles 2? Are you glad Frozone is coming back? Sound off in the comments section, and click here for what Jackson told us about his reaction to seeing Split for the first time.