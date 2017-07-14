‘The Incredibles 2’ Picks Up Right Where the First Movie Left Off

0

Anticipation for The Incredibles 2 is extremely high, and while we’ll likely get our first look at the sequel during D23 this weekend, we now have a better idea of what to expect courtesy of John Lasseter himself. The follow-up has been a long time coming, with writer/director Brad Bird saying for years he had an idea for the sequel, but he and Pixar finally pulled the trigger after Bird finished Tomorrowland, and now we’re all waiting to see exactly what that idea entails.

While story specifics are still under wraps (for now), Lasseter revealed to IGN that we’re not in for some big time jump—The Incredibles 2 begins literally seconds after the first movie ends:

“It starts right as the first one finishes, so it just carries on,” Lasseter said during an interview at D23 Expo, quipping that only “a minute” will have passed. He added, “It starts with the Underminer and a big old set piece. You know that at the end of the first movie when he comes up and you see the family dressed as superheroes, well that’s where start this movie.”

That also confirms that John Ratzenberger’s voice cameo in Pixar movies continues with a character reprisal in this film, as he voiced the Underminer in the first movie. Lasseter went on to say that the sequel will continue to explore the familial themes of the first movie:

“One of the unique things about the Incredibles is it’s really a story of a family set in the world of superheroes. This one carries on that theme. It’s awesome, the idea we came up with — simple as that. … We love to really look at our own lives and look at what’s going on, and find themes that we know will resonate with the audience.”

Like I said, we’ll probably get a first trailer for the movie this weekend at D23, but for now it’s interesting to hear that the sequel’s gonna continue to explore the same family dynamic in the same time frame as the first movie, and won’t be flash forwarding to the kids as twentysomethings as rumors had suggested.

The Incredibles 2 opens in theaters on June 15, 2018.