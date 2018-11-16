‘The Informer’ Trailer: Joel Kinnaman Is Caught Between the Mob and the FBI

Aviron Pictures has released the first trailer for its twisty crime thriller The Informer, which stars Joel Kinnaman as an ex-Special Forces agent jailed after a brutal fight to save his wife (Ana de Armas). He then becomes embroiled with the FBI in the hopes of early release, which leads him down a difficult path that puts him at odds with that agency, the Mob, and NYPD.
The first trailer and synopsis certainly provide a complicated story of loyalty, as an increasing number of law enforcement agents and thugs are added to the equation. But it also reveals a star-studded cast (that may elevate this somewhat familiar informant-based narrative), including Clive Owen, Rosamund Pike, and Common. The Informer is directed by Andrea Di Stefano, with a story based on the book Three Seconds by Anders Roslund and Börge Hellström. The film is scripted by Matt Cook.
Check out the first trailer below; The Informer debuts March 22, 2019.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Informer:
Honorably discharged Special Ops soldier Pete Koslow’s (Joel Kinnaman) world is turned upside-down when he is jailed after a fight to protect his wife (Ana de Armas). He’s given a chance for early release by becoming an informant for the FBI (Academy Award nominees Rosamund Pike and Clive Owen) and using his covert skills in an operation to take down The General, the most powerful crime boss in New York. But when the FBI sting meant to finally earn Koslow his freedom results in the death of an undercover NYPD cop, Koslow finds himself caught in the crossfire between the mob and the FBI. The General insists Koslow takes the heat and sends him back to prison to spearhead a drug operation from inside, and the FBI affirms that going back to jail to do The General’s bidding is the only way for Koslow to keep his deal with them alive. Caught in a world of impossible choices, Koslow must return to prison, where he formulates a plan to escape the clutches of three of New York City’s most powerful organizations – the mob, the NYPD and the FBI – in order to save himself and his family.