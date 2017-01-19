‘The Inhumans’ TV Series Taps ‘Man with the Iron Fists 2’ Director

0

Marvel is rolling out the red carpet for Black Bolt and the royal family with a new Inhumans series coming later this year. With such a big event, including a two-part premiere episode to screen in IMAX theaters across the country, who might be at the helm? Turns out, it’s Dutch filmmaker Roel Reiné.

It’s definitely an unexpected choice. Reiné isn’t really known by mainstream audiences, but he does have an expansive action-movie resumé with straight-to-video releases, like The Man with the Iron Fists 2, Death Race 2, and The Scorpion King 3.

In the past, Marvel has taken chances on filmmakers — James Gunn proved himself in the indie space before they gave him Guardians of the Galaxy, and the same goes for Taika Waititi with Thor: Ragnarok, Jon Watts with Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Russo Brothers with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Ryan Coogler with Black Panther. (Now, if we could get a woman to diversify this sausage fest, that would be awesome.) So, Reiné’s appointment could be a great sign, since Marvel tends to go for quality of work, potential, vision for the property, and willingness to collaborate as opposed to overall blockbuster experience.

Showrunner Scott Buck (Netflix’s Iron Fist) is the only other person officially announced on The Inhumans, which will first hit IMAX theaters in September of this year before revealing the rest of the episodes on ABC in the fall.

The full extent of how this story may or may not affect Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which has featured Inhuman characters for some time now, is unclear. It’s no secret that Marvel’s original ABC series always get the short end of the stick when it comes to this shared cinematic universe experience. One would assume The Inhumans also a bigger budget for better special effects, given the cross-platform premiere. We’ll have to see how this all shakes out.