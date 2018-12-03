‘The Innocent Man’ Trailer: Netflix Adapts John Grisham’s True Crime Novel

0

Netflix has released the trailer for their upcoming docuseries The Innocent Man. Based on the 2006 non-fiction book by John Grisham, the six-part documentary series focuses on two murders in Ada, Oklahoma in the 1980s and the dubious means to which the convictions were obtained.

It’s not hard to see the similarities between this and Netflix’s hit true crime series Making a Murderer. They’re both about police misconduct but it’s against white defendants. There’s something a little gross with the underlying sentiment of both. Rather than look at systemic injustices that face a wide array of people, the focus on a particular case is oddly comforting. It’s based on the assumption that injustice is rare, and that therefore this story is noteworthy because it is unusual. The other problem is that these defendants are white even though defendants of color are far more likely to face prosecutorial misconduct and get railroaded by the system. I’m a big fan of Clay Tweel’s previous work, Finders Keepers, but I’m very skeptical of this docuseries even though I liked Grisham’s book when I read it back in 2006.

Check out The Innocent Man trailer below. The docuseries hits Netflix on December 14th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Innocent Man: