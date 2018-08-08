‘The Innocents’ Trailer Reveals Netflix’s Shape-Shifting Series

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming supernatural series The Innocents, which stars Sorcha Groundsell and Percelle Ascott as two teens (June and Harry) who run away from their repressive families to be together. However, things get even more complicated once it’s revealed that June has shape-shifting abilities, ones that she has inherited from her absentee mother, and which are valuable to those who know to look for it.
The trailer looks pretty spooky, with June (and the other shifters she’s introduced to) being able to inhabit the body of someone else for a certain amount of time — but does that kill the person whose image they take? It kinda looks like she’s taking their soul? Also interesting that she is still herself in mirrors … there definitely seems to be a lot of mythology to explore!
The series also stars Guy Pearce, and was written and created by Hania Elkington, with Farren Blackburn directing six out of the eventual eight episodes. The series is set to premiere on August 24th on Netflix; check out the new trailer below:
Here’s the official synopsis:
When teenagers Harry and June run away from their repressive families to be together, they’re derailed by an extraordinary discovery – June’s ability to shape-shift. As the star-crossed lovers struggle to control this strange new power, a mysterious professor reveals that June is not alone: there are more shifters out there like her, and he promises to cure June and reunite her with the mother who deserted her three years ago. But as their journey becomes increasingly fraught with danger, Harry and June’s love for each other is tested to breaking point and they’re faced with a choice: keep their innocent dream alive, or embrace that their lives have changed and risk everything. Created and written by Hania Elkington and Simon Duric, who also executive produced. The Innocents stars Sorcha Groundsell as June, Percelle Ascott as Harry and Guy Pearce as Halvorson. Elaine Pyke, Charlie Pattinson, and Willow Grylls of New Pictures serve as Executive Producers, along with Farren Blackburn. Blackburn directed six of the eight episodes.