‘The Innocents’ Trailer Reveals Netflix’s Shape-Shifting Series

0

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming supernatural series The Innocents, which stars Sorcha Groundsell and Percelle Ascott as two teens (June and Harry) who run away from their repressive families to be together. However, things get even more complicated once it’s revealed that June has shape-shifting abilities, ones that she has inherited from her absentee mother, and which are valuable to those who know to look for it.

The trailer looks pretty spooky, with June (and the other shifters she’s introduced to) being able to inhabit the body of someone else for a certain amount of time — but does that kill the person whose image they take? It kinda looks like she’s taking their soul? Also interesting that she is still herself in mirrors … there definitely seems to be a lot of mythology to explore!

The series also stars Guy Pearce, and was written and created by Hania Elkington, with Farren Blackburn directing six out of the eventual eight episodes. The series is set to premiere on August 24th on Netflix; check out the new trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis: