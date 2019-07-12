‘Hill House’ Star Oliver Jackson-Cohen Set for Titular Role in ‘Invisible Man’ Remake

0

Blumhouse has found its leading man for the Invisible Man remake currently in the works. Per Deadline, The Haunting of Hill House star Oliver Jackson-Cohen has nabbed the title role in The Invisible Man, which is a new twist on the classic story. The film hails from Blumhouse and Universal Pictures in the wake of the now-scrapped “Dark Universe.” The Tom Cruise-fronted The Mummy was intended to kick off a series of interconnected films based on the classic Universal monsters, but Dark Universe architects Alex Kurtzman and Chris Morgan were pushed aside and the whole plan was scuttled after The Mummy bombed with both audiences and critics.

But from the ashes of the Dark Universe came a new twist on The Invisible Man from Leigh Whannell, who is serving as writer, director, and executive producer on the remake in the wake of the success of his sci-fi film Upgrade.

It’s unclear exactly what the twist on The Invisible Man is for this new film, but there is one. Elisabeth Moss is the other big name in the ensemble, and producer Jason Blum previously teased a low-budget approach:

“It was like the Blumhouse version of The Invisible Man, it’s a lower-budget movie. It’s not dependent on special effects, CGI, stunts. It’s super character-driven, it’s really compelling, it’s thrilling, it’s edgy, it feels new. Those were all things that felt like they fit with what our company does. And it happened to be an Invisible Man story, so it checked both boxes. And we responded to it because I think Leigh is just an A+ director.”

While Johnny Depp was in line to lead the Dark Universe version of The Invisible Man, that iteration was scrapped. For this new version, the filmmakers were reportedly wowed by Jackson-Cohen’s performance in the Netflix horror anthology series The Haunting of Hill House, which led to him scoring this prime role.

Production on the film gets underway in Sydney, Australia this month with Aldis Hodge, Harriet Dyer, and Storm Reid also part of the ensemble. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on March 13, 2020.