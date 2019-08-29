Blumhouse’s ‘The Invisible Man’ Will Revolve Around an Abusive Relationship

0

Now that Universal’s Dark Universe has completely collapsed, the studio has wisely decided to entrust at least one of their monster-related properties to Blumhouse with Leigh Whannell (Upgrade) adapting The Invisible Man. However, details have been scarce on what this new take will entail. Thankfully, ComingSoon has a brief synopsis on how Whannell’s version will differ from the 1933 classic:

The film centers on Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss), a woman trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist. She escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turn lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

This sound pretty fantastic. The subject matter is sharp and timely as this position The Invisible Man as kind of a #MeToo horror film with the terror coming from a real threat and that no one will believe a woman simply because they don’t personally see what she’s suffering. This also sounds like a much better way to tell this individual story rather than worrying about how it connects to other monsters as Universal stumbles around trying to make its own superhero universe (even though the movie is only two years old, Tom Cruise’s The Mummy is already a bizarre curiosity).

Production on The Invisible Man is currently underway. Whannell is executive producing the film alongside Beatriz Sequeira, Charles Layton, Rosemary Blight, Ben Grant, Couper Samuelson, and Jeanette Volturno.

The Invisible Man opens February 28, 2020.