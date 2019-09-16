Leigh Whannell’s ‘The Invisible Man’ Remake Wraps Filming

0

In the interest of transparency, Leigh Whannell has revealed that his remake of The Invisible Man has wrapped principal photography in Sydney, Australia. The filmmaker broke the news on his twitter before diving into the editing process on the film—an updated take on the classic 1933 Universal monster movie—before its February 28, 2020 release date.

“It is 6am and freezing and raining here in Sydney but I am smiling because that is a WRAP on the Invisible Man shoot,” Whannell wrote. “Thanks to all the amazing crew members who made it a joy to go to ‘work’ every day. Now it’s time to sit in a dark room and figure out what the hell we did.”

While the original film focused on Dr. Jack Griffin (Claude Rains) and his descent into madness after rendering his body transparent, Whannell’s reimagining centers around the deranged scientist’s abused ex-wife, played by Emmy-winner Elisabeth Moss, and her attempts to hide from a pursuer nobody can see. The Haunting of Hill House breakout Oliver Jackson-Cohen steps into the bandages of the title ghoul this time around. Here’s the recently-released official synopsis:

The film centers on Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss), a woman trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist. She escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turn lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

Check out Whannell’s wrap announcement below. The Invisible Man, which also stars Storm Reid and Aldis Hodge, hits theaters on September 28, 2020.