Watch Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci Talk ‘The Irishman’ in 30-Minute Q&A

The full 30-minute Q&A from the premiere of The Irishman at the New York Film Festival has been made available to watch online, giving everyone a chance to see a quartet of living legends discuss a film that’s being hailed as a masterpiece. Indeed, The Irishman is a project 10 years in the making as Robert De Niro first brought the source material (the book I Heard You Paint Houses) to director Martin Scorsese’s attention a decade ago. Scorsese then reached out to screenwriter Steven Zaillian (The Night Of) to pen the script, and the long, laborious process to the screen got underway.

Scorsese, De Niro, and co-stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci discuss the development and making of The Irishman in this Q&A, while also touching on some of the film’s themes and why this movie in particular sparked to them.

The Irishman is, of course, Scorsese’s latest film and a true epic. At over three and a half hours in length, the film charts the career of a hitman named Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran (De Niro) over multiple decades, with digital de-aging technology used to allow De Niro, Pacino, and Pesci to play their characters in various stages of their lives. Folks are already hailing the film as a brilliant meditation on mortality, and it certainly sounds like Netflix will have a serious Oscar contender on their hands as awards season gets underway.

The Irishman will be released in select theaters on November 1st before hitting Netflix on November 27th.