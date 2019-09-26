New Trailer for ‘The Irishman’ Reveals Martin Scorsese’s Return to Organized Crime

0

The new trailer for Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman has arrived in all its gangster glory. The film returns Scorsese to the world of on-screen organized crime and brings together three titans of the genre—Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci—in a based-on-a-true-story tale following real-life hitman Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran.

Let’s ignore, just for the moment, all those digitally de-aged faces, because even though they do occasionally look way too Call of Duty-like for their own good, this trailer really does drive home the point that we’re getting another gangster epic from Martin Scorses with an absolutely killer cast to boot. This thing zips with Departed-like editing and there’s a real style to the violence—plus it looks like there’s going to be a good amount of humor packed into those 209 minutes—that gives off vibes heavily reminiscent of Goodfellas and Casino. (Having De Niro and Pesci back together certainly helps, too.) If those flashbacks don’t provide too much of a distraction—and, woof, that’s still a big “if”—all signs point to something close to a classic when The Irishman finally hits Netflix.

The Irishman opens in theaters in limited release on November 1st and hits Netflix on November 27th. The highly anticipated film also stars Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Stephen Graham, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Jack Huston, Kathrine Narducci, Jesse Plemons, Domenick Lombardozzi, Paul Herman, Gary Basaraba, and Marin Ireland.

Take a look at the new trailer for The Irishman below:

Here’s the official synopsis for The Irishman:

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.

