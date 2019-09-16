First Poster for Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’ Features a Trio of Legends

0

Netflix has released the first official poster for director Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated gangster epic The Irishman. Based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses and scripted by Steven Zaillian (Schindler’s List), the film chronicles the life of Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century, and who may or may not have been directly involved in the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa.

This poster puts the film’s three stars front and center: De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, with the latter making his first major onscreen appearance since 2006’s The Good Shepherd. Through cutting-edge visual effects, the trio of screen legends are being digitally de-aged so they can play their characters across a vast time span. The story covers decades in the life of Sheeran, and so instead of casting younger actors to play their counterparts, De Niro, Pacino, and Pesci get to play their characters all the way through.

At three hours in length The Irishman is a true epic, which means it’s best experienced in a theater. While Netflix had been in negotiations with some major theater chains like AMC to exhibit the film, those talks broke down. Instead, The Irishman will play in select theaters nearly a month before it hits the streaming service, much like the rollout of Netflix’s Alfonso Cuaron film Roma last year. So check your local arthouse theater when the time comes.

The Irishman is seen as a major Oscar contender for the streamer, and indeed it’s getting a big splashy debut at the New York Film Festival on September 27th, so look for the first reactions then.

For now, check out the Irishman poster below. The film hits limited theatrical release on November 1st and will be available on Netflix on November 27th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Irishman:

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.