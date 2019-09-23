‘The Irishman’ Tackles Toxic Masculinity & Is a Slower Scorsese Movie, Per Producer

0

What can we expect from Martin Scorsese‘s upcoming film The Irishman when it comes to aspects like tone and pacing? Per one of The Irishman‘s producers, Jane Rosenthal, this Scorsese joint is diverging slightly from the director’s well-trod territory of looking at the inner workings of the mob — don’t worry, there will still be plenty of that — by going into some esoteric and timely thematic explorations.

Speaking with Deadline ahead of The Irishman‘s New York Film Festival premiere on Friday, September 27, Rosenthal opened up about the pacing of the movie.

“I’m excited for the world to get to see it. What will surprise you is, as a Scorsese movie, it is a slower movie. It doesn’t have the kind of intensity — the visual intensity — as a Casino, as a Goodfellas. It is guys looking at themselves through an older perspective.”

In addition to The Irishman moving at a somewhat slower pace as it tells the story “through an older perspective,” Rosenthal hints there will be a noticeable introspective quality to it. She also reveals one of the movie’s themes:

“What you do look at with something like The Irishman is the toxic masculinity and what happens when someone chooses one family over their own nuclear family, and then tries to make repairs at the end of their lives. What happens to particularly men who make that decision.”

The Irishman stars Robert De Niro as Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, a hitman who finds himself working for labor leader Jimmy Hoffa, played by Al Pacino. Joe Pesci joins as Russell Bufalino, the mob boss advising Sheeran, and Anna Paquin plays Sheeran’s wife, Peggy. Jesse Plemons, Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel, and Stephen Graham round out the cast. The movie is adapted from author Charles Brandt‘s non-fiction book I Heard You Paint Houses, a title that actually gets name-dropped in the first trailer released by Netflix.

The Irishman arrives on Netflix on November 27, 2019.

