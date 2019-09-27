First ‘The Irishman’ Reactions Tease Another Scorsese Classic with Al Pacino Stealing the Show

Facebook Messenger

the-irishman-robert-de-niro-sliceThe Irishman, Martin Scorsese‘s return to organized crime cinema, has started to screen for critics, which means the first reactions to the gangster epic have hit the internet. The film, which brings together the killer trio of Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Al Pacino, tells the story of real-life mafia hitman Frank “The Irishman” Sheehan (De Niro) and the journey that led him to work for Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino).

The unsurprising thing about these first reviews is that the movie apparently rules — it’s Scorsese with Netflix money, come on now. But with so much attention on the Casino/Goodfellas reunion between Pesci and De Niro, I’m delighted to see so many mention Al Pacino completely steals the show. The Oscar-winner has been hamming it up for years now, and his first movie with Scorsese would be the perfect opportunity to turn in another all-time great performance.

For more on The Irishman, check out the links below followed by the very first reactions from critics.

New Trailer for ‘The Irishman’ Reveals Martin Scorsese’s Return to Organized Crime

New ‘The Irishman’ Images Show Some Questionable Digital De-Aging

‘The Irishman’ Tackles Toxic Masculinity & Is a Slower Scorsese Movie, Per Producer

