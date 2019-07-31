First Trailer for ‘The Irishman’ Has Scorsese Going Back to the Mob

0

Netflix has released the first trailer for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman. The upcoming mob drama spans decades and follows Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), a hitman whose actions changed the course of American history.

Obviously, this isn’t the first time Scorsese has told a story about American culture through the lens of crime, but judging by the trailer, it looks like the film is really taking on our political moment of intractability and how anyone who would hope to change the system gets cast aside. What makes this trailer so strong is how it relies more on the story and the relationships to make its point, and waits until the very end to show you a digitally de-aged De Niro. It shows that the movie needs the VFX, but that they’re not the reason to see this film. The reason to see it is Scorsese telling an incredibly relevant narrative with three acting legends.

Check out The Irishman trailer below. The film opens in theaters and hits Netflix this fall and also stars Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Stephen Graham, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Jack Huston, Kathrine Narducci, Jesse Plemons, Domenick Lombardozzi, Paul Herman, Gary Basaraba, and Marin Ireland.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Irishman: