First Trailer for ‘The Irishman’ Has Scorsese Going Back to the Mob

Netflix has released the first trailer for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman. The upcoming mob drama spans decades and follows Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), a hitman whose actions changed the course of American history.
Obviously, this isn’t the first time Scorsese has told a story about American culture through the lens of crime, but judging by the trailer, it looks like the film is really taking on our political moment of intractability and how anyone who would hope to change the system gets cast aside. What makes this trailer so strong is how it relies more on the story and the relationships to make its point, and waits until the very end to show you a digitally de-aged De Niro. It shows that the movie needs the VFX, but that they’re not the reason to see this film. The reason to see it is Scorsese telling an incredibly relevant narrative with three acting legends.
Check out The Irishman trailer below. The film opens in theaters and hits Netflix this fall and also stars Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Stephen Graham, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Jack Huston, Kathrine Narducci, Jesse Plemons, Domenick Lombardozzi, Paul Herman, Gary Basaraba, and Marin Ireland.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Irishman:
Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.