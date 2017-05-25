‘The Jetsons’ Animated Movie to Be Developed by ‘Sausage Party’ Co-Director

0

Earlier this year, everyone’s favorite space-age family The Jetsons reunited for their first production in nearly 30 years in the Warner Bros. Animation feature, The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania! However, Warner Bros. has bigger plans for the futuristic family, in the form of a feature-length animated film that won’t just be destined for home video, but a theatrical release. A new report suggests that the movie might have gained a bit more momentum.

THR says that Warner’s Animation Group has tapped Sausage Party co-director Conrad Vernon to develop The Jetsons with an eye toward the director’s chair. This project has been in the works for some 20 years, though it was originally conceived as a live-action picture following the box-office success of prehistoric sister series The Flintstones and its 1994 adaptation starring John Goodman.

Paramount and Universal previously attempted to launch a live-action feature, but Warner Bros. has had the rights since the late 90s. Previous projects by Warners have attracted directors like Adam Shankman and Robert Rodriguez; the latter would have directed from a script by Adam F. Goldberg.

However, Vernon’s addition to the project gives some energy to it, especially after coming off the of the success of Sausage Party. The super R-rated animated comedy about anthropomorphic foodstuffs took in almost $100 million domestically and over $140 million in total, all on a budget under $20 million. The film’s opening frame made their budget back and more. Now, I don’t expect Vernon’s version to be in the same vein, since that would stride quite a distance away from the familiar story of George Jetson, his wife Jane Jetson, daughter Judy Jetson, his boy Elroy Jetson, as well as Rosie the robot and Astro, the family dog.

However, things weren’t all sunshine for the Sausage Party crew. The film’s animators reportedly made anonymous comments criticizing the use of unpaid overtime to come in under budget, and the lack of screen credit for their work. Here’s hoping the disputes have been settled amicably and similar accusations (and/or practices) won’t dog the potential director’s footsteps in the future.