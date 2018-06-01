Over 75 Images Explore ‘The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited’

0

The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited, showcased at the Skirball Cultural Center (www.skirball.org) in Los Angeles from June 1st through September 2nd, explores Jim Henson’s groundbreaking work for film and television while also showing the impact he had on pop culture. From his early works to his most memorable and long-lasting ones, Henson brought characters to life that were representative of diverse cultures, genders, identities and abilities, and taught people to empathize with and be more understanding of those who are different from themselves.

This traveling exhibition is a version of the one on view at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City, and it features more than 100 objects, from puppets (including characters from Sesame Street, The Muppet Show, Fraggle Rock and The Dark Crystal) and character sketches to storyboards, photographs and costumes (from Labyrinth). Guests can also experience interactive stations that will allow you to try their hand at puppeteering on camera and designing a puppet.

Collider got the opportunity to attend a media preview of the exhibition, and you can check out a variety of images below.