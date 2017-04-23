‘The Keepers’ Trailer: The Investigation Into a Nun’s Murder Is Your New Netflix Obsession

0

Along with the impending releases of new narrative series like Girlboss and Dear White People or original features like Okja and Casting JonBenet, Netflix is getting back into the true-crime docuseries game this summer. Following the success of Making a Murderer, Netflix is now ready to premiere The Keepers, a docu-series about the unsolved murder of a Baltimore nun that led to revelations about rampant sexual abuse and a host of other crimes in one of America’s most troubled cities. Don’t expect this thing to be up there with O.J.: Made in America but from the look of the first trailer, which you can take a look at below, there’s plenty of reason to believe that this story could get its hooks in quickly. Welcome to your latest Friday-night-killing Netflix obsession.

Here’s the first full trailer for Netflix’s The Keepers:

Here’s the official synopsis for The Keepers: