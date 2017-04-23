‘The Keepers’ Trailer: The Investigation Into a Nun’s Murder Is Your New Netflix Obsession

Along with the impending releases of new narrative series like Girlboss and Dear White People or original features like Okja and Casting JonBenet, Netflix is getting back into the true-crime docuseries game this summer. Following the success of Making a Murderer, Netflix is now ready to premiere The Keepers, a docu-series about the unsolved murder of a Baltimore nun that led to revelations about rampant sexual abuse and a host of other crimes in one of America’s most troubled cities. Don’t expect this thing to be up there with O.J.: Made in America but from the look of the first trailer, which you can take a look at below, there’s plenty of reason to believe that this story could get its hooks in quickly. Welcome to your latest Friday-night-killing Netflix obsession.
Here’s the first full trailer for Netflix’s The Keepers:
Here’s the official synopsis for The Keepers:
From director Ryan White (The Case Against 8, Good Ol’ Freda) comes The Keepers, a riveting seven-part documentary series about the unsolved murder of a Baltimore nun and the horrific secrets and pain that linger nearly five decades after her death.
The series opens with the story of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a beloved nun and Catholic high school teacher in Baltimore who went missing on Nov. 7, 1969. Nearly two months later, her body was found – and, to this day, her murder remains unsolved.
The case returned to the spotlight in the 1990s when one of Sister Cathy’s former students – a woman only known as “Jane Doe” – came forward to share her experience of horrendous sexual abuse by the high school’s chaplain. Incredibly, “Jane Doe” revealed she was also taken to Sister Cathy’s undiscovered body and told, “See what happens when you say bad things about people.” Despite this and testimony from other victims and witnesses of abuse, no one was held accountable, and the story was largely unreported outside of Baltimore.
Through conversations with dozens of friends, relatives, journalists, government officials and Baltimore citizens determined to uncover the truth, White pieces together a story that goes beyond the death of a beloved Catholic schoolteacher to encompass clergy abuse, repressed memories and government and religious institutions that he says “at best, dropped the ball over the last 45 years – and, at worst, covered it up.”