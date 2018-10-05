First ‘The Kid Who Would Be King’ Image Has Rebecca Ferguson Wielding Dark Magic

0

It’s been a very long seven years since Joe Cornish blew us all away with his feature debut, Attack the Block. Thankfully, the director is about to return to the big screen with The Kid Who Would Be King. The movie revolves around a young British schoolboy who comes across the mythical sword Excalibur. He and his friends subsequently set about thwarting a medieval villain played by Rebecca Ferguson, and they receive help from none other than Merlin himself, played by Patrick Stewart.

Empire now has the first image from the upcoming adventure movie. The image shows off Ferguson as the evil sorceress Morgana. Here’s what Cornish had to say about the character:

“She’s been dormant, sleeping under the soil of Britain for centuries,” Cornish told Empire. “She’s been waiting for Britain to become lost and leaderless and divided. She’s decided that the time is right for her to reclaim what she thinks is hers.”

See, you were warned about Brexit, and this is what happens: Morgana, from Arthurian legend, comes to fuck you up.

In all seriousness, The Kid Who Would Be King is one of my most-anticipated movies of 2019 because of Cornish and because Attack the Block has proved to be a stone-cold classic that more people need to get out and see (You like Star Wars? It stars John Boyega! It was his breakthrough performance!). Attack the Block sets an incredibly high bar, but I’m confident that Cornish will be able to meet it with his long-awaited follow-up feature.

Check out the first The Kid Who Would Be King image below. The film is due to open on March 1, 2019.