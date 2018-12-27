New ‘Kid Who Would Be King’ Trailer and Character Posters Further Reveal the Adventure

0

20th Century Fox has released a new trailer and a series of character posters for the upcoming family adventure film The Kid Who Would Be King. Aside from the fact that this is a new, family-friendly take on the King Arthur legend, this is also the long-awaited second film from Attack the Block director Joe Cornish. Written and directed by Cornish, the story brings the King Arthur epic to the modern world as a young boy named Alex (Ashbourne Serkis—yes, that Serkis) stumbles across the mythical Sword in the Stone and must unite his friends and enemies into his own Knights of the roundtable in order to defeat a wicked enchantress, played by Rebecca Ferguson. Oh, and Patrick Stewart is Merlin.

There’s a really great sense of adventure to be found in this trailer, and what I’ve liked about the marketing thus far is this looks like a movie that’s not ashamed it’s family friendly. It’s not trying to draw an older crowd in with “edgy” gags or pop music. Instead it leans into the classical nature of the King Arthur story, and to my mind it’s all the better for it.

Check out the new Kid Who Would Be King trailer and character posters below. The film also stars Dean Chaurnoo, Tom Taylor, Rhianna Dorris, and Angus Imrie. The Kid Who Would Be King opens in theaters on January 25th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Kid Who Would Be King: