‘The Kid Who Would Be King’ Poster Reveals the Long-Awaited New Film from Joe Cornish

0

20th Century Fox has released the first poster for The Kid Who Would Be King, which happens to be our very first look at anything from the film. This movie is quite notable for one big reason: writer/director Joe Cornish. Cornish burst onto the scene in 2011 with his terrific sci-fi actioner Attack the Block, but he has yet to get a follow-up project off the ground. It’s not like he hasn’t tried—he signed on to helm an adaptation of the novel Snow Crash and he developed a spy thriller called Section 6, but as happens often in Hollywood, neither of those projects have gotten off the ground. He even turned down the chance to direct what became Star Trek Beyond, and he co-wrote Ant-Man with Edgar Wright before Wright departed that Marvel project.

So Cornish has been busy, we just haven’t seen anything of his yet. Until now. The Kid Who Would Be King finds Cornish working in family adventure territory as the movie revolves around a young British schoolboy who comes across the mythical sword Excalibur. He and his friends subsequently set about thwarting a medieval villain played by Rebecca Ferguson, and they receive help from none other than Merlin himself, played by Patrick Stewart.

With this poster reveal, we should be getting a trailer for the film in short order. The film boasts an exciting behind-the-scenes team, including The Matrix and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World cinematographer Bill Pope. But as I said, the biggest reason to be excited about this movie is Cornish, and I can’t wait to see what he has in store for his long, long, long awaited follow-up feature.

Check out the Kid Who Would Be King poster below.