‘The Kid Who Would Be King’ Trailer Reveals Joe Cornish’s Arthurian Adventure

0

With The Kid Who Would Be King, Attack the Block director Joe Cornish has returned with a modern take on Arthurian legend. Here, young Alex (Ashbourne Serkis — yes, son of Andy Serkis) thinks he’s just a nobody until he stumbles across Excaliber (as you do), and is pulled into a world of action and adventure, where he must ally with his friends and Merlin (Patrick Stewart) to defeat the evil witch Morgana (Rebecca Ferguson).

In the first trailer, the movie looks like a really fun, quirky, and ultimately triumphant Arthurian take. It’s the kind of cute kid’s adventure film that — when done right — we could really use more of. (Enough with the dark origin tales). It’s also a testament to the enduring nature of this particular legend, since it has of course been adapted again and again, yet continues to be interesting and compelling. (If you’re a fan of Arthurian tales and have not read The Once and Future King by the way, you must!) And its macro theme — of a country divided, and without a leader — continues to be relevant.

Check out the trailer below; the film opens March 1, 2019.

Here’s the official synopsis: