Alexander Skarsgard Commands Nat Wolff in First Trailer for A24’s ‘The Kill Team’

0

A24 has released the first trailer for The Kill Team, which stars Nat Wolff and Alexander Skarsgard, and is set during the height of the war in Afghanistan.

The film hails from writer-director Dan Krauss, who based it on the same true story depicted in his 2013 documentary of the same name. Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey produced the feature.

Wolff stars as Adam, an eager American soldier who doesn’t fit in with his rowdy, trigger-happy squad in Afghanistan, where he’s coerced by his new sergeant (Skarsgård) into killing civilians against his will — or else he’ll be killed by his own comrades if he blows the whistle.

Rob Morrow co-stars as Adam’s father, a former Marine who’s proud of his son for joining the military and becomes concerned when he learns that Adam’s unit is not what he signed up for.

It’s a great premise for a war movie, and the rest of the young cast includes Adam Long, Jonathan Whitesell, Brian Marc, Oliver Ritchie, Zackary Momoh and rising star Osy Ikhile from the USS Calister episode of Black Mirror.

A24’s upcoming releases include Robert Eggers‘ black-and-white horror movie The Lighthouse starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, as well as the Safdie brothers’ crime drama Uncut Gems starring Adam Sandler. There’s also growing buzz surrounding A24’s romantic drama Waves starring Lucas Hedges and Sterling K. Brown. That film hails from Krisha director Trey Edward Shults, and is expected to screen at both Toronto and Telluride.

The Kill Team does not have a release date yet, so stay tuned for updates. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer below. It might not be The Hurt Locker, but it still looks pretty damn intense if you ask me. It certainly doesn’t hurt that I’m a fan of both of these actors, who look well-matched for their respective roles.