‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’ Trailer Makes Ellie Goulding’s “Burn” Super Creepy

A24 has released The Killing of a Sacred Deer trailer. Yorgos Lanthimos’ film stars Colin Farrell as a top cardiologist who has a twisted relationship with a young man (Barry Keoghan) that threatens his family and career. Of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg in a movie that Gregory Ellwood compared to Michael Haneke’s Funny Games in his glowing review from Cannes. Here’s an excerpt:

In many ways, this is Lanthimos’ own variation of Michael Haneke’s Funny Games, a shocking morality play where there is no control, no easy choices and no happy ending. The difference is that where Haneke played with the inevitability of death Lanthimos is more focused having the horror of what you’ve just seen linger with both the audience and the characters onscreen. He doesn’t just want you to be repulsed, but emotionally devastated. A gorgeously rendered gut punch that ends up being no laughing matter.

While I tend to run hot and cold on Lanthimos’ movies (I didn’t care for Dogtooth or Alps, but I thought The Lobster was terrific), I’m incredibly intrigued with Killing of a Sacred Deer, and I’m going to do my best to make time to see it when it plays at TIFF next month. At the very least, this trailer makes great use of Ellie Goulding’s pop song “Burn” to maximum creepy effect.

Check out The Killing of a Sacred Deer trailer below. The film also stars Nicole Kidman, Raffey Cassidy, Sunny Suljic, Bill Camp, and Alicia Silverstone. The Killing of a Sacred Deer opens October 27th.