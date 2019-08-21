Bow Down Before Timothée Chalamet and the Poster for ‘The King’

0

On his official Twitter, Timothée Chalamet has debuted the poster for his upcoming drama The King. The new film from David Michôd (The Rover) stars Chalamet as Hal, the reluctant prince of England who must navigate a tumultuous England when he assumes the throne and becomes King Henry V.

I’m incredibly interested in this film, not only because I’m a fan of Michôd, but because it’s rich source material with an outstanding cast. I’m a little surprised that Netflix isn’t bringing the film to TIFF, and I can’t help but wonder if they’re a little skittish following last year’s debut of Outlaw King, which was met with a muted reception and was recut before dropping on the streaming platform and failing to make any kind of awards splash. While it seems clear that Netflix’s big awards play for 2019 will be Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, if The King turns out to be good, I hope there’s enough room for both films to get recognition.

Check out The King poster below. The film arrives on Netflix and in select theaters this fall and also stars Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, Robert Pattinson, and Lily-Rose Depp.