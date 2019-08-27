‘The King’ Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Leads Netflix’s Star-Studded New Film

0

Netflix has released the first The King trailer for the streaming service’s upcoming historical drama film. Timothée Chalamet stars in this adaptation of the William Shakespeare plays Henry IV, Parts 1 & 2 and Henry V, which was written by David Michod and Joel Edgerton. Michod directs, making this the Rover filmmaker’s second Netflix movie after the Brad Pitt-fronted satire War Machine.

The King was originally in the works at Warner Bros. before moving over to Netflix. The story revolves around a wayward prince who ascends the English Throne upon his father’s death, at which point he must navigate the politics of the war-torn kingdom.

Chalamet chose The King as his next big project after making Call Me by Your Name, Beautiful Boy, and Lady Bird in quick succession. Indeed, The King was the first project Chalamet chose after soaring to something of a superstar status, so there’s considerable interest here. On top of that, the ensemble cast is simply terrific: Robert Pattinson, Ben Mendelsohn, Sean Harris, and Edgerton.

This trailer is promising, as this looks to be an introspective character study as opposed to a more battle-centric film like Braveheart. There are invariably shades of Outlaw King here, but I can’t tell if that’s just because of the similar aesthetics or just because they’re both Netflix movies. Regardless, as a fan of cinematographer Adam Arkapaw I can’t wait to see what he does here. Oh, and Moonlight and Succession composer Nicholas Britell handled the score.

Check out the The King trailer below. The film will be released by Netflix later this year, in select theaters and on the streaming service as part of a serious Oscar push.

Here’s the official synopsis for The King: