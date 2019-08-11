‘The Kitchen’ Director Andrea Berloff on the Challenges of Making the Film in 38 Shooting Days

0

With The Kitchen now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with writer-director Andrea Berloff to talk about the film. Based on the DC Vertigo comic book series of the same name, The Kitchen is set in 1978 Hell’s Kitchen and revolves around three housewives (Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss and Tiffany Haddish) whose mobster husbands are sent to prison by the FBI. They’re then forced to take matters into their own hands by assuming control of the Irish mafia.

During the interview, Berloff talked about making The Kitchen, if she felt any pressure with the short shooting schedule, what she was nervous to pull off due to the shooting schedule and budget, what she learned from the test screening process that impacted the finished film, and more.

The Kitchen also stars Domhnall Gleeson, James Badge Dale, Brian d’Arcy James, Margo Martindale, Common, Bill Camp, E.J. Bonilla, Wayne Duvall, Annabella Sciorra, and Myk Wattford.

Andrea Berloff:

The challenges of making a period piece on a smaller budget.

When she got in the editing room, what was she nervous about and what made her happy?

How long was her first cut compared to the finished film?

What did she learn from the test screening process and how did that impact the finished film?

Before filming began, what was she nervous to pull off due to budget and schedule?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Kitchen:

The gritty, female-driven mob drama “The Kitchen,” from New Line Cinema and BRON Creative, was written and directed by Andrea Berloff, who was nominated for an Oscar for the original screenplay for “Straight Outta Compton.” – “The Kitchen” stars Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” “Bridesmaids”), Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”), and Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) as three 1978 Hell’s Kitchen housewives whose mobster husbands are sent to prison by the FBI. Left with little but a sharp ax to grind, the ladies take the Irish mafia’s matters into their own hands—proving unexpectedly adept at everything from running the rackets to taking out the competition…literally.

