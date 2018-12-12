First ‘The Kitchen’ Image Shows Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy, and Elisabeth Moss as Mobsters

0

Warner Bros. has released the first image from The Kitchen. The story follows three 1978 Hell’s Kitchen’s housewives who are left to pick up the pieces and run crime operations when their mobster husbands are sent to prison.

The leading cast alone—Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy, and Elisabeth Moss—demands that this film be seen, but I’m curious to see how it will perform in 2019. The plot—women forced into crime because of the decisions made by their husbands—sounds a lot like Widows, and no one went to go see Widows. There are definitely some lessons here for Warner Bros. about how to market the movie, and if it’s more on the side of fun entertainment, they should play up that aspect rather than let everyone know they’re gunning for awards. As the Oscars become more accepting of “popcorn movies”, it’s better to just try and bring in the crowds rather than hoping a prestigious awards campaign can pull in viewers.

Check out The Kitchen image below. The film opens September 20, 2019 and also stars Domhnall Gleeson, James Badge Dale, Brian d’Arcy James, Margo Martindale, Common, and Bill Camp.