‘The Kitchen’ Final Trailer Ignites a Mob War for Control of Hell’s Kitchen

Warner Bros. has released the final trailer for Andrea Berloff’s The Kitchen. Based on the DC Vertigo comic book series of the same name, the film is set in 1978 Hell’s Kitchen and revolves around three housewives whose mobster husbands are sent to prison by the FBI. They’re then forced to take matters into their own hands by assuming control of the Irish mafia.

I’m not exactly sure what to think about this one. On the one hand, it has an amazing cast, and the premise makes it look like Goodfellas with female leads, and that’s a promising hook. But the August release date isn’t really too kind to crime thrillers, and I’m worried that Warner Bros. is kind of dumping it. It’s possible that’s not a reflection on the film’s quality as much as it’s an acknowledgement that if a movie isn’t based on popular IP, it’s going to struggle no matter where it is on the calendar. Here’s hoping The Kitchen is a success.

Check out the new The Kitchen trailer below. The film stars Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss, Tiffany Haddish, Domhnall Gleeson, James Badge Dale, Brian d’Arcy James, Margo Martindale, Common, Bill Camp, E.J. Bonilla, Wayne Duvall, Annabella Sciorra, and Myk Wattford. The Kitchen opens in theaters on August 9th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Kitchen: