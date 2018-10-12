‘The Kominsky Method’ Trailer: Michael Douglas & Alan Arkin Lead Netflix Dramedy Series

0

Netflix has released the first The Kominsky Method trailer for the upcoming original series. The half-hour show hails from The Big Bang Theory and Mom creator Chuck Lorre, but this is a very difference kind of series. Gone are the multi-cam and laugh track, and in their place is a single-camera, cinematic show with a dramatic bent to the comedy. Michael Douglas plays a once-famous actor while Alan Arkin plays his longtime agent, and the show chronicles their ups and downs as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles.

This show looks pretty fine, and it’s admittedly surprising seeing this comes from Lorre. But it’s also hard to shake the feeling that Netflix saw the data for their Jane Fonda/Lily Tomlin-fronted series Grace & Frankie and decided to craft another show targeting the same audience. Regardless, while Netflix continues to create hourlong dramas and genre fare, recently it feels like they’ve been leaning hard into creating easy-to-digest half-hour shows lately, and The Kominsky Method is one such series.

Check out the Kominsky Method trailer below. The series also stars Lisa Edelstein, Emily Osment, Graham Rogers, Danny DeVito, Ann-Margret, Jay Leno, Patti LaBelle, and Ashleigh LaThorpe. The series is written by Al Higgins, David Javerbaum, and Lorre, with Lorre directing the first episode. The eight-episode first season premieres on Netflix on November 16th.