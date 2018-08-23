‘The Land of Steady Habits’ Trailer Will Bring More Ben Mendelsohn into Your Life

Netflix has released The Land of Steady Habits trailer. Directed by Nicole Holofcener (Enough Said), the film follows Anders Hill (Ben Mendelsohn), who tries to find meaning in his life by quitting his job in finance and leaving his wife (Edie Falco) only to discover that he spends his days feeling lost and disappointed.
Mendelsohn is one of the best actors working today, and I adore him in roles like this that allow him to play a complex, flawed individual like his turn in Mississippi Grind. He’s also surrounded by an outstanding cast that includes not only Falco, but also Thomas Mann, Connie Britton, Bill Camp, and Elizabeth Marvel. Although Netflix is packed with content and stuff to watch, I’m definitely going to try and make time to watch this one.
Check out The Land of Steady Habits trailer below. The film hits Netflix on September 14th.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Land of Steady Habits:
Writer/director Nicole Holofcener (Enough Said, Friends with Money) brings us a drama about parenting, loss and the consequences of our self-destructive behavior. The story features a deeply flawed male protagonist whose tragic mistakes impact and inform the complex relationships in his life. Far from a recognizable tale of a middle-aged rake in crisis, this is an emotionally resonant portrait of a fractured family explored by one of our most keenly observant directors.
Feeling trapped in the stifling, wealthy enclave of Westport, Connecticut, Anders Hill (Ben Mendelsohn) retires from his job in finance and leaves his wife (Edie Falco) in the hopes that it will renew his lust for life. However, he’s quickly faced with the startling reality of his choices; he spends his days looking for things to decorate his empty shelves, sleeping with strangers and feeling terribly lost.
Missing his ex-wife and on the outs with his troubled 27-year-old son (Thomas Mann), Anders befriends a drug-addicted teen (Charlie Tahan), sending him down a path of reckless and of deeply regrettable behavior. His shameful actions cause him to question who he is as a father and, ultimately, who he is as a person.