‘The Land of Steady Habits’ Trailer Will Bring More Ben Mendelsohn into Your Life

Netflix has released The Land of Steady Habits trailer. Directed by Nicole Holofcener (Enough Said), the film follows Anders Hill (Ben Mendelsohn), who tries to find meaning in his life by quitting his job in finance and leaving his wife (Edie Falco) only to discover that he spends his days feeling lost and disappointed.

Mendelsohn is one of the best actors working today, and I adore him in roles like this that allow him to play a complex, flawed individual like his turn in Mississippi Grind. He’s also surrounded by an outstanding cast that includes not only Falco, but also Thomas Mann, Connie Britton, Bill Camp, and Elizabeth Marvel. Although Netflix is packed with content and stuff to watch, I’m definitely going to try and make time to watch this one.

Check out The Land of Steady Habits trailer below. The film hits Netflix on September 14th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Land of Steady Habits: