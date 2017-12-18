Over 20 Minutes of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Deleted Scenes Include a Big Rey Sequence

0

Spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi follow below.

At 2 hours and 32 minutes, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the longest Star Wars movie in the franchise’s history, but even so there’s quite a bit that was left on the cutting room floor. Writer/director Rian Johnson packs a lot of story into that two and a half hours and there’s really no scene in the film that doesn’t directly impact the plot, character development, or support the movie’s thematic thrust. As Johnson previously revealed to us, his initial cut of the film was around three hours long, so some significant trimming was done to get it down to a length that was manageable but didn’t lose anything that was absolutely necessary.

And now that The Last Jedi is in theaters and audiences have seen where this film goes, plenty of fans are no doubt wondering just what those deleted scenes entail. We recently spoke with Johnson and the film’s editor Bob Ducsay at a press day for the film, and the duo got specific about which Star Wars: The Last Jedi deleted scenes we’ll see on the Blu-ray.

Johnson began by reiterating that the final cut of The Last Jedi is the best version of the film, and thus his director’s cut, but he also revealed that one of the deleted sequences involves Finn (John Boyega), Rose (Kelly Marie Tran), and DJ’s (Benicio Del Toro) mission on Snoke’s ship:

“Again I will give the caveat that the movie is better as a whole without any of them, but yeah man, there was some great stuff. There’s a whole extended sequence where Finn and Rose and DJ sneak through the Mega Destroyer when they’re kind of, after they sneak in with DJ and they’re trying to find the tracker. There’s a whole extended sequence. It’s a full sequence of like stuff with them sneaking through this big office area of the Mega Destroyer and then having to fake out these Stormtroopers.”

Johnson says the other major sequence missing from the film involves Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Luke (Mark Hamill) on Ach-To:

“And then on the island there’s a massive sequence that we shot with Daisy and Mark, which is kind of an additional sort of trial/test that she goes through, that involves her and Mark, and then a big emotional scene between the two of them. I mean, it’s big stuff, it’s like actual real scenes.”

Ducsay went a bit more into detail about the Rey/Luke sequence, revealing that it involves the caretaker creatures on the island:

“There’s an extended sequence with Rey and the caretakers, which are the Nun-like fish creatures. That’s actually one of the biggest things that was taken out of the movie. And there’s this incursion on Snoke’s ship, I mean there’s a lot of stuff that was cut out of that, with Rose and DJ and Finn, and some of it is particularly fun.”

But Ducsay also revealed that the Finn/Rose/DJ sequence was taken out of the film early in the editing process:

“There’s some really nice stuff in there, but we actually cut that stuff pretty early because it was very clear that that section of the movie was completely lopsided in favor of those three, and it just didn’t support it. But it’s good stuff. It’s really good stuff. I assume when you’ll see it, you’ll enjoy it because I mean, we all did. It was cut early, and how you always know is like my staff, there’s a decent number of assistants and collaborators that work in the cutting room, and they were all complaining when we cut the sequence. And that’s how you know that it was something that people like.”

Johnson also revealed that there’s more Finn/Poe goodness that was left on the cutting room floor: