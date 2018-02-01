‘The Last Jedi’: Rian Johnson Details the Deleted Scenes, Explains Why They Were Cut

0

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson confirmed details of the upcoming Blu-ray during a Q&A after Collider’s recent IMAX screening of the film. Couldn’t make the show? No worries, you can hear about the deleted scenes from Johnson himself right here.

During the Q&A, Johnson went into detail about two of the longer deleted scenes/sequences for the Star Wars: The Last Jedi Blu-ray, the tough decisions that went into his final edit of the film, the length of the scenes, and the promise that they’re not holding anything back for a later video release. Here’s what he had to say:

We really went for it on that. We have a lot of deleted scenes. We have deleted sequences. There are two big sequences that are really the kind of hero pieces of it. One is a whole other big thing between Rey and Luke on the island that involves the Caretaker creatures. You see this village where the Caretakers–the Nun Fish creatures–live, and it’s a sequence that I always really loved. It’s a really beautiful sequence. It’s one of those things where … and this always happens in the edit, it’s like suddenly you can see through the Matrix and you’re like, “Oh my God, that big sequence that I love so much and I can’t imagine the movie without, if we lift it out and put these two things together, it plays in a slightly different way but it plays better.” And you just kind of have that, “::sigh:: Shit,” and you hit delete. You don’t think about all the stuff we built on set to get the shots, you don’t think about all the work the actors and the crew did, you just hit one button and it’s gone and the movie’s better … It’s three, four minutes.

But it’s not just Rey and Luke’s story that got edited down:

There’s another sequence where Rose, and Finn, and DJ are sneaking through the Mega Destroyer, which is just another really fun, funny sequence, I think. That’s another four minutes, or something. But then there’s a lot of really substantial little scenes. There are scenes with Finn that ended up getting stripped away, kind of his motivation for going out to look for Rey. There’s a lot of stuff that I really love that I was really happy we were able to get back in there … There’s more than 20 [minutes] in there.

Johnson also broke down the process of how they decided on just which scenes would make the cut:

We basically chose what went on the Deleted Scenes reel and what didn’t, and that was entirely based on, with each of them, “Is this scene interesting enough? Is it good enough for people’s time?” … There’s nothing that we purposefully held back. If we didn’t include it in the Deleted Scenes, it’s because we really didn’t need it in there. There’s nothing where it’s like, “Oh, this is good, let’s hold on to this.”

Don’t expect an extended cut of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on a Blu-ray:

No. Nope, nope, nope. The final cut of the movie is the best cut of the movie that we could come up with. Everything that was taken out, even the stuff that I love so much, was taken out for a reason at the end of the day. For me personally, I’ve enjoyed extended cuts of other stuff, but I don’t think I would ever do one.

