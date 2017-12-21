‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Mark Hamill Disagrees with Rian Johnson’s Take on Luke Skywalker

0

If, upon watching Star Wars: The Last Jedi, you found yourself thinking, “That’s not my Luke Skywalker,” you’re in good company. Mark Hamill himself has said exactly that, as revealed in a new video interview. Hamill’s opinion of the character should rank second only to creator George Lucas in terms of what makes Master Skywalker tick, having embodied and lived with the character for 40 years. But as progress marches forward in the Star Wars universe (and franchise), Disney’s now in charge of what their rightly owned characters do and say, with director Rian Johnson caught in the middle.

YouTuber JarJarAbrams posted a new video with Hamill talking about the “fundamental difference” of opinion for the handling of Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi, but it’s something the veteran actor has been talking about openly for months. In April, on ABC’s Nightline, he said he “fundamentally disagreed with virtually everything” Johnson had drawn up for his character, an extension of Hamill’s disappointment with having his own ideas turned aside for J.J. Abrams‘ Star Wars: The Force Awakens. This is nothing new, but now that we’re on the other side of the release of The Last Jedi, we have a bit more context.

Watch Hamill explain the difference of opinion he had with Johnson regarding Luke Skywalker:

Here’s the transcript of Hamill’s quotes: