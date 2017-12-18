7 Spoilery Questions We Have After ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

0

Please be aware there The Last Jedi spoilers in this article.

Considering how long we waited for a new Star Wars after the prequel trilogy, it’s kind of crazy how long the wait feels between new trilogy chapters. But at last, after two very long years (and to be fair, 2017 has been especially long), the next chapter in the Star Wars saga is upon us with Rian Johnson‘s Star Wars: The Last Jedi… Which obviously means it’s time to look ahead and star ponder what’s in store for Episode IX.

Here’s the crazy thing about the future of the Skywalker saga from here on out; Rian “Madman” Johnson went and broke all the rules, which means that the next chapter can truly go anywhere. Most of the key Star Wars elements are in complete upheaval at the end of The Last Jedi — the Force is in the hands of a new generation, the Resistance is all but destroyed, and the First Order is in the hands of a wounded manchild who wants to burn it all down. Episode IX can go anywhere and do anything to introduce us to a new age in the history of a galaxy far, far away.

With that in mind, here are the biggest questions we have after The Last Jedi.