Collider Jedi Council: ‘The Last Jedi’ Trailer Rumor; Billy Dee Williams Talks ‘Han Solo’

by      February 9, 2017

Today is February 9, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with John Campea, Mark Ellis and Tiffany Smith. On this episode, the crew discuss:

  • Rosario Dawson Wants to Play Ashoka Tano
  • Josh Gad and Judy Dench Troll Daisy Ridley 
  • John Knoll Q + A

What’s the Deal With Canon?

Our new segment is called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’ Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.

A Short Time Ago, In a Tweet Far, Far Away…

Now we get to hear from you! The Council takes on all your Twitter questions you send in @ColliderVideo with the hashtag #ColliderJediCouncil.

star-wars-the-last-jedi-logo

