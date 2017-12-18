‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Rian Johnson on [SPOILER]’s Cameo

0

Spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi follow below.

If you’re reading this, you better have seen Star Wars: The Last Jedi, because we’re about to get real spoilery. Yoda’s back! Yes indeed, in a film packed with twists and turns and surprises galore, one of the biggest reveals is the return of Master Yoda as a Force Ghost. His arrival coincides with Rey (Daisy Ridley) leaving Ach-To to go try and turn Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) to the light, with Luke (Mark Hamill) feeling somewhat defeated.

In a moment of frustration, Luke decides to end it all by burning down the ancient Jedi tree and, with it, the sacred Jedi texts. But Yoda appears, knocks some sense into him, and then burns the tree down anyway (although keen-eyed viewers will notice that Rey took the texts with her when she left).

Collider’s own Steve Weintraub recently spoke with The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson at a press day for the film, and he asked about the inclusion of Yoda. As Johnson explains, it was the character that made the most sense for that particular moment: