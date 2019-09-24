‘The Last of Us Part II’ Trailer Reveals Release Date and New Gameplay

0

*The latest trailer/this post contains some pretty big spoilers for anyone looking to go in relatively clean*

During Sony’s State of Play presentation, the company dropped a lengthy look at The Last of Us Part II, the highly anticipated follow-up to Naughty Dog’s 2013 survival-horror masterpiece. The new footage also came complete with an official release date, and it’s sooner than you’d think: February 21, 2020.

Fans of the series already got a good look at the title’s stunning gameplay at last year’s E3, but this trailer dives deep into the story. Five years after the events of The Last Of Us, you’ll be playing as an older Ellie (Ashley Johnson), who managed to find some sort of peace with girlfriend Dina (Shannon Woodward) even as the world still tries to move on from the horrific virus that almost ended humanity. However, tragedy turns The Last Of Us Part II into much more of a revenge-focused story, and you’ll once again take Ellie on a journey through the disease-and-monster-infected country. This, of course, means the return of Joel (Troy Baker), who the trailer finally reveals in all his hobo beard glory.

The Last Of Us Part II director Neil Druckman released a statement alongside the trailer:

Thank you for being patient with us. Very patient. Even though we’ve been eager to share more about The Last of Us Part II and tell you its release date, we wanted to wait until we were close to wrapping up production and we were confident in the date itself. We have a bunch of new stuff to share with you today… starting with the fact that on February 21, 2020 the Last of Us Part II can finally be in your hands. – We began working on this game over five years ago. It’s hard to describe the immense pressure of following up the first game. We know how much you love this world and its characters — especially Ellie and Joel. Believe me, we’re fans as well. We love them. Which is why we spent years crafting a game that we feel will do them justice, telling a nuanced story that deals with the core question: how far would you go to exact justice against the people that hurt the ones you love? It’s a highly emotional story with complex themes that befit the world of The Last of Us. What we realized pretty early on is that we were putting together Naughty Dog’s most ambitious and longest game in our 35 year history. To tell this kind of story the game needed to be massive. Without spoiling too much, at the top of this post you can watch the brand-new trailer that we debuted earlier today on State of Play, which just scratches the surface of what the game has in store.

Check out the trailer below. The Last Of Us Part II will be launching on PlayStation 4 on February, 21, 2020.