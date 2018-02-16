Watch The First Trailer for Tracy Morgan & Tiffany Haddish’s TBS Comedy ‘The Last O.G.’

0

Tracy Morgan is back! TBS has released the first trailer for Morgan’s return to television, the new comedy series created by Get Out director Jordan Peele, The Last O.G.. The series follows Tray (Morgan), a man fresh out of serving a 15-year prison sentence when he returns to gentrified Brooklyn and finds a home he doesn’t know anymore. But it’s not just the city that’s changed, his ex-girlfriend Shay (the outstanding Tiffany Haddish) is now married to a white dude (Ryan Gaul), raising the twin daughters Tray never knew he had. Determined to win a spot in his family’s life, he has to harness the skills he learned in prison to make ends meet and become a reliable father.

It’s great to see Morgan back and action, and you couldn’t ask for a better team-up than Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish, but what really impressed me about the first trailer is how much heart it has. There’s a good helping of Morgan’s signature goofiness, but none of the performers are fully keyed up the way we’re used to seeing them. If The Last O.G. doesn’t lean too hard into the Brooklyn gags and focuses instead on filling out the family dynamics, this show could be a surprise new favorite.

The Last O.G. also stars Cedric the Entertainer and Allen Maldonado, and features gues appearances from Edi Patterson (Vice Principals), Chrissy Metz (This is Us), Malik Yoba (Designated Survivor), Joel Marsh Garland (Orange is the New Black), Heather Simms (As the World Turns), Wendy Makkena (NCIS) and Ray Anthony Thomas (The Hoop Life). The series premieres on TBS Tuesday, April 3, at 10:30 p.m. Watch the first trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Last O.G.